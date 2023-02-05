Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) is Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s 4th Largest Position

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,590,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,619 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $84,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 957.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 53,981 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 99.5% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 98,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 49,375 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 651,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after buying an additional 43,226 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 130,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GSEW opened at $62.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98.

