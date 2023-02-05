Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Critical Review

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Globant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Globant alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Globant and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 8.31% 11.76% 8.47% Onfolio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 0 7 0 3.00 Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Globant and Onfolio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Globant currently has a consensus price target of $231.44, suggesting a potential upside of 36.24%. Onfolio has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.44%. Given Onfolio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Onfolio is more favorable than Globant.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globant and Onfolio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $1.67 billion 4.26 $96.07 million $3.25 52.27 Onfolio $1.81 million 5.45 -$1.90 million N/A N/A

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Onfolio.

Summary

Globant beats Onfolio on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Onfolio

(Get Rating)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.