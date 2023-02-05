Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Critical Review

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
93.0% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Globant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Globant and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Globant
|8.31%
|11.76%
|8.47%
|Onfolio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Globant
|0
|0
|7
|0
|3.00
|Onfolio
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Globant currently has a consensus price target of $231.44, suggesting a potential upside of 36.24%. Onfolio has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.44%. Given Onfolio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Onfolio is more favorable than Globant.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Globant and Onfolio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Globant
|$1.67 billion
|4.26
|$96.07 million
|$3.25
|52.27
|Onfolio
|$1.81 million
|5.45
|-$1.90 million
|N/A
|N/A
Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Onfolio.
Summary
Globant beats Onfolio on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Globant
Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
About Onfolio
Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
