Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 520 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 520 ($6.42) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLEN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.65) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.90) target price on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.03) price target on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.92) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 616.36 ($7.61).

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 554.50 ($6.85) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 549.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 507.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.06 billion and a PE ratio of 571.65. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

