GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

GIGM stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

