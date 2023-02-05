Gifto Market Cap Tops $32.11 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Gifto has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $32.11 million and approximately $71,341.16 worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00427483 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.73 or 0.29157656 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00417652 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

