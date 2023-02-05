Gifto Hits Market Cap of $31.88 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $31.88 million and $3.32 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

