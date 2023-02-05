Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GTY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Getty Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Getty Realty stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

About Getty Realty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.