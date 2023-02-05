Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GTY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Getty Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Getty Realty Stock Performance
Getty Realty stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88.
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
