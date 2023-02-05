General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

GD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

GD stock opened at $231.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.