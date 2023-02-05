GateToken Market Capitalization Achieves $465.47 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, GateToken has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for about $4.30 or 0.00018771 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $465.47 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.50060818 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $816,650.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

