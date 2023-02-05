Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,579 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,897,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

