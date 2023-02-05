G999 Price Reaches $0.0023 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $402.53 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00087221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00063544 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00024514 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.