Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuwei Films Price Performance

Shares of FFHL opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Fuwei Films has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

Fuwei Films Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.