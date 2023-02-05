Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuwei Films Price Performance
Shares of FFHL opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Fuwei Films has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35.
Fuwei Films Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuwei Films (FFHL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.