Frontier Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $20.45 million and $4.07 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.18 or 0.00424467 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,628.39 or 0.28951913 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00427308 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

