Frontier (FRONT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.46 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Frontier token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001005 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $21.10 million and $2.46 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frontier has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum."

