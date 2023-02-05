Frax Price Index Share Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.65 Million (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00005733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $120.65 million and $276,773.13 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

