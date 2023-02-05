Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 44 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,859,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,914,000 after buying an additional 902,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $378.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

