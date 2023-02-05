Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 3,187 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 2.7% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.19% of Parker-Hannifin worth $57,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $350.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $350.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.00.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.