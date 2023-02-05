Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $6.23 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,026 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of SCHB opened at $48.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

