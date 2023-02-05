Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,466 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,953,000 after buying an additional 560,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,334,000 after buying an additional 113,990 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after acquiring an additional 136,305 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

Crown Castle Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE CCI opened at $145.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

