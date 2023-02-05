Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

FLNT stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Fluent has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $117.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $89.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluent by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fluent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Fluent by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

