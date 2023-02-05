Flow (FLOW) Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Billion

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00004930 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $48.14 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,410,062,299 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

