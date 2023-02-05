First Western Trust Bank Purchases 1,864 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Western Trust Bank lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of FISV stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.