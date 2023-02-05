First Western Trust Bank Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Western Trust Bank increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.4% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Oracle by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Oracle by 28.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $89.62 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $241.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

