Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Lessened by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 196,022 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

FITB stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.