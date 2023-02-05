Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 56.8% Higher This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $368.18 million and $356.48 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 56.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00087533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00064203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00024540 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

