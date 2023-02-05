Fetch.ai 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $119.13 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $274.36 million and $119.13 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001435 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00089619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00062566 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025073 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

