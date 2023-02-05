Fei USD Price Down 1.3% This Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Fei USD has a market cap of $418.63 million and $1.41 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004258 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00047431 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029798 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018759 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00223683 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002808 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00158913 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99313181 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $2,010,877.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

