FDM Group (LON:FDM) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.35) target price on the stock.
Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.70) price objective on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
FDM Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON FDM opened at GBX 845 ($10.44) on Wednesday. FDM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 591 ($7.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,162 ($14.35). The firm has a market cap of £922.67 million and a PE ratio of 2,816.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 767.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 746.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
FDM Group Company Profile
FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.