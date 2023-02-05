FDM Group (LON:FDM) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.35) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.70) price objective on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of LON FDM opened at GBX 845 ($10.44) on Wednesday. FDM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 591 ($7.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,162 ($14.35). The firm has a market cap of £922.67 million and a PE ratio of 2,816.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 767.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 746.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88.

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 764 ($9.44) per share, with a total value of £496.60 ($613.31).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

