Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.8% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $117.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.71. The firm has a market cap of $460.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

