Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,283 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Extra Space Storage worth $26,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.2 %

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $222.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.78.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

