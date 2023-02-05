Ergo Price Tops $1.70 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $111.71 million and $943,908.39 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.70 or 0.00007296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,364.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.72 or 0.00422526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00101694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.36 or 0.00737698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00588581 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00185562 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,527,737 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

