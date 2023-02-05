Equities Analysts Set Expectations for National Health Investors, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for National Health Investors in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for National Health Investors’ current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NHI. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $67.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 229.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 180,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,016.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,752,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

