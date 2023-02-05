Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

MSN stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Emerson Radio has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60.

Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 43.15%.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

