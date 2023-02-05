Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.