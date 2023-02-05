Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.35-$8.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.3-$30.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.57 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $339.08 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $322.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.81%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

