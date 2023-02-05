Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.26.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day moving average of $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $4,242,210 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after buying an additional 145,278 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

