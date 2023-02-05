Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,875,000 after purchasing an additional 917,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

