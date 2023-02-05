Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Eastman Chemical worth $19,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $124.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.54.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

