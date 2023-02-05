Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Hovde Group lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp Montana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of EBMT opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $23.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $140.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 10.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.