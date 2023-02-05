Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives $17.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

DNB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $111,057,136.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares in the company, valued at $664,368,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after buying an additional 1,004,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,659 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,137,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,533 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,987,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,088,000 after purchasing an additional 527,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,975,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,339,000 after purchasing an additional 653,938 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

