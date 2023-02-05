Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.50.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 0.3 %

Dover stock opened at $159.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dover has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $168.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 49,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after purchasing an additional 565,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,597,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Dover by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,474,000 after purchasing an additional 327,400 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.