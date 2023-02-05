Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $159.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Dover has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $168.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.31.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 49,017.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dover by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,890 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,959,000 after acquiring an additional 565,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dover by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,597,000 after acquiring an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Dover by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,474,000 after acquiring an additional 327,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

