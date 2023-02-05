Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Decreased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Mirova bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

D opened at $60.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

