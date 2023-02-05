Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $340-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.11 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DLB. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.41. 759,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,771. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.48.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.