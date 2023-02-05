Distillate Capital Partners LLC Invests $6.98 Million in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AON by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:AON traded down $9.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.19 and a 200 day moving average of $293.44. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.56.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

