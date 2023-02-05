Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $7.32 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Western Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 6,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,032,000 after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 102,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.49. 2,682,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $164.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

