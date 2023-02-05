Distillate Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 474.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 272,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,701 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 66,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.04. 2,111,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,641. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $64.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

