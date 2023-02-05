Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,368 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $11.79 on Friday, reaching $529.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,908. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $615.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $456.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

