Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 23,915 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,915 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Watsco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.17.

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco Increases Dividend

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,461. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $319.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.61%.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.