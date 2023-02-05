Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 9,466 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,124 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $1,789,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 115,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 323,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,310,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,941,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,991. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.20. The company has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

